Chris Basham has undergone his first operation on the horrific injury he suffered in Sheffield United’s defeat at Fulham yesterday, with a second to follow in the upcoming week. The defender was stretchered off and taken straight to hospital after the freak injury, with replays showing its true and terrible extent.

Play was held up for almost 15 minutes as Basham received medical attention from both sets of staff, before leaving the pitch to applause from all four sides of Craven Cottage. The Blades lost 3-1 as their winless start to the season continued and Basham sent an update from hospital via his social media page this morning.

“Devastated with my injury in yesterday’s game,” he wrote. “Had my first operation to clean things up and will have a second this week to make things right… would like to thank the football world for their support in messages and social media posts; all my close friends and family; to Sheffield United for taking care of me and @fulhamfc for their support in the process; @timream5 for being there and putting football aside. Catch up with updates in the coming weeks. Bash.”

Fulham skipper Ream, the closest Fulham player to Basham after he landed following an attempted cross, earned praise for staying with the stricken United captain until, and after, medical attention arrived. Ream was one of the fellow players to respond to Basham’s post on Instagram, posting: “Thinking of you pal! Rest up and get right.”

Teammates past and present posted messages of support, including former Blades Phil Jagielka, David McGoldrick and Aaron Ramsdale. Oli McBurnie and George Baldock were amongst Basham’s current teammates to show their support, the latter posting: “The best about brother. Everyone is with you.”

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom described the injury as “terrible, horrific” and added: “No one wants to see that ever. I’ve been involved in it on the pitch with one of my teammates, but when it’s one of your own players it’s far worse and it’s tough. In the second half we were thinking of Bash and were trying to get points for him.”

