Up and down news on injury front for Sheffield United as former Everton man Tom Davies’ fitness struggles continue

Tom Davies will miss the start of Sheffield United’s Championship season with an “ongoing” hamstring issue, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed. The former Everton man has had a stop-start United career so far, signing after last term had already begun and making just nine appearances for United, with seven off the bench.

The Star understands Davies has spent time this summer at a neuroscience clinic in Germany previously used by the likes of Manuel Neuer and David Alaba, in a bid to get to the bottom of the issue. But he will miss another pre-season campaign with United and also the start of the new Championship season, which begins for the Blades on August 9 with a trip to Preston North End.

“It’s an ongoing thing for Tom,” Wilder confirmed. “He hasn’t been with the group all pre-season. He’s been out in Germany, and we’re trying to help him get back to where we want him to be. Unfortunately at the minute he’s not involved with us. It’s a medium-term injury. That’s a blow for Tom as well because he came to play and he’s not had many starts last year. And he’s going to miss the start of the season for us this year as well.”

There was better news on the fitness front for Rhys Norrington-Davies, who also saw his season curtailed by a serious hamstring injury and was another notable absentee from the United teamsheet for their first friendly of pre-season at York yesterday. Gus Hamer missed out as a precaution with a minor calf issue, while Sam McCallum is not up to speed yet after his free transfer arrival last week and wasn’t risked.

“Rhys has worked away from the group,” added Wilder, “so we’re hoping that he goes back into full-time training on Monday.”