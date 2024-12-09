Millwall vs Sheffield United injury news with 7 out and 1 doubtful

Sheffield United travel down to London on Wednesday night to face Millwall at The Den. The Blades are sat top of the Championship table following the weekend.

The Blades drew 2-2 against West Brom at The Hawthorns. Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell got their goals against the Baggies as they picked up another point.

Chris Wilder’s side are a point clear ahead of Leeds United in 2nd. Their upcoming opponents Millwall lost 1-0 at home to Coventry City last time out.

Here is a look at the latest team news regarding Sheffield United and the Lions ahead of their match....

1 . Ryan Leonard - out The former Sheffield United is suspended for Millwall after picking up five yellow cards. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Japhet Tanganga - back He is back from suspension for the Lions. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Shaun Hutchinson - could return Neil Harris' side will make checks on the defender following his hamstring injury. | Getty Images Photo Sales