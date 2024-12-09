Millwall vs Sheffield United injury news with 7 out and 1 doubtful

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 9th Dec 2024, 19:30 BST

Sheffield United are back in Championship action this week

Sheffield United travel down to London on Wednesday night to face Millwall at The Den. The Blades are sat top of the Championship table following the weekend.

The Blades drew 2-2 against West Brom at The Hawthorns. Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell got their goals against the Baggies as they picked up another point.

Chris Wilder’s side are a point clear ahead of Leeds United in 2nd. Their upcoming opponents Millwall lost 1-0 at home to Coventry City last time out.

Here is a look at the latest team news regarding Sheffield United and the Lions ahead of their match....

The former Sheffield United is suspended for Millwall after picking up five yellow cards.

1. Ryan Leonard - out

The former Sheffield United is suspended for Millwall after picking up five yellow cards. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
He is back from suspension for the Lions.

2. Japhet Tanganga - back

He is back from suspension for the Lions. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Neil Harris' side will make checks on the defender following his hamstring injury.

3. Shaun Hutchinson - could return

Neil Harris' side will make checks on the defender following his hamstring injury. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
He made his return for the London club following a spell in the treatment room in their last match against Coventry City.

4. Billy Mitchell - back

He made his return for the London club following a spell in the treatment room in their last match against Coventry City. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice