Millwall confirm bombshell Neil Harris news on eve of Sheffield United visit

Millwall confirm Neil Harris bombshell on eve of Sheffield United clash

Millwall’s preparations for tomorrow’s Championship clash at home to Sheffield United have been overshadowed after the imminent departure of their manager, Neil Harris, was confirmed this afternoon. Harris will depart after this weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough, meaning tomorrow’s game will be his last in charge at The Den.

Harris returned to Millwall back in February and kept the club in the Championship. Chairman James Berylson said: “At the start of 2024, we found ourselves in a tough spot. Neil came in and along with his coaching staff galvanised the squad. Through action and leadership, he led Millwall on a magnificent run of form, ensuring our return to Championship football this season.

“I want to thank Neil for all his efforts since returning to the Club and we will be forever grateful to him for that. After discussions with Neil in recent days, he felt it was the right time to step down from the role following the Middlesbrough game and I have accepted his decision. I join everybody associated with Millwall by wishing Neil the very best.

“He will always be welcome back to The Den as a friend, colleague, and Lion. As we look forward, the appointment of our next head coach will align with the clear strategy and vision I have previously laid out for the future of Millwall Football Club, both on and off the pitch.

Director of football Steve Gallen added: “We respect Neil’s decision and he departs with the best wishes of everybody at the club. Since I joined in May, I have enjoyed my time working alongside Neil and I thank him for his efforts during this period. A comprehensive recruitment process is already underway for a new head coach. The direction we as a club want to head in is clear and the next head coach will play a pivotal role in helping us execute our strategy.”

Blades boss Chris Wilder spoke of his admiration for Harris at his press conference this morning, before confirmation filtered through of his decision to leave the club he served as a player and U21 coach before stepping into the dugout.

Asked if he enjoys visiting The Den, Wilder said: “I really do, because it suits my character. I’ve been to those places on my journey, where you roll your sleeves up and know what’s coming. Neil is a great guy and a really good football manager. For them to be up and around the top end of the Champ, against some big hitters again, is testament to the work they do and how together that football club is.”