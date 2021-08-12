With the sides still some way apart on their valuations of the young England goalkeeper, Arsenal have reportedly begun to identify other targets as they look to sign a homegrown goalkeeper to challenge Bernd Leno.

Arsenal have signed Ben White from Brighton, as well as midfielder Albert Lokonga from Anderlecht and Benfica full-back Nuno Tavares.

Alongside Ramsdale, Arteta has also been linked with the likes of James Maddison, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Houssem Aouar – but ahead of Friday night’s season opener away at newly-promoted Brentford, they have signed just the three players.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In this first period of the transfer window I think we've done a few things we wanted to do and it's going to help us to get the squad in a much better place," Arteta said when asked how he judged Arsenal's transfer window to date.

"There is still a bit of the window to go, so I'm sure things will happen either way. We identified what we wanted to do and how we can strengthen our team short, medium and long term, and what we needed to achieve that.

"We defined the profile of player that suits the model that we have at the moment at the club that can sustain our financial position, and we made three movements in relation to that."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.

Despite being sure of further action, Arteta did say he was "willing to work" with the players currently at his disposal.

He also conceded Arsenal need to excite their fans by proving they can compete with their traditional rivals, suggesting any transfer business could happen all the way to the close of the window.

“There are a lot of question marks still to be resolved. It's still pretty open,” he added.

"Whether you are happy bringing the player in or not is more important. I think everything is related to who we bring in, who is out, our capacity to hold foreign players.