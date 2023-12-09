Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has revealed the most pleasing aspect of Sheffield United's victory over Brentford this afternoon after toasting the first victory of his second spell at Bramall Lane. James McAtee's solo stunner, in first-half injury time, helped earn victory after a first clean sheet of the season.

It wasn't enough for the Blades to climb off the bottom of the table but they did move level with second-bottom Burnley and to within two points of fourth-bottom Everton, at the time of writing. The Blues play Chelsea on Sunday but the second win of United's season has breathed fresh life into their battle for Premier League survival.

United built on their performance against Liverpool on Wednesday night and restricted Brentford to a handful of efforts on Wes Foderingham's goal, while they could have extended their lead further with a number of good chances, with Cameron Archer and substitute Anis Slimane enjoying a couple each.

"We talked about performance Wednesday night; first and foremost to nail that performance, which we did. We were disappointed we didn't get the result," Wilder said. "Today was all about marrying it up with a result and obviously we've done that.

"It's a quick turnaround, especially the amount of energy you put into the game and the emotional energy - a popular manager leaving and a new guy coming in. Even though I'm not a new guy in a lot of ways, with the older players and certain members of staff. Emotionally it's tough and quickly they have to get down to business, which they did.

"We couldn't make a lot of changes. There's a lot of kids there that have gone from playing against van Dijk and Konate to Mee and Pinnock, two outstanding centre-halves. We were just a little bit off it but the boost the goal gave us was brilliant.

"For me, the biggest plus point was that, in the second half, we could have retreated and retreated and we didn't. We went front foot, we wnet up the pitch and looked to score a second. The only disappointing thing was we didn't put the game to bed. Thomas Frank is a class act and I love the way he's developed his team from the Championship.