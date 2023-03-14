Their latest clash takes them to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light as they look to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town , the Blades’ fourth loss in their last six league games.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has a number of selection headaches to consider ahead of another seismic encounter, as he looks to arrest his side’s slump in form. So, we tasked our man with selecting the side he would send out to face Sunderland – do you agree with his selections?