Lowe spent last season on loan at the City Ground and helped Forest win promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs, where Steve Cooper's side beat United on penalties in the semi-final.

Forest went on to overcome Huddersfield at Wembley to seal their place in the Premier League before embarking on a remarkable recruitment drive, which inevitably led to speculation that they would return for Lowe.

That didn't happen and Lowe has taken his chance in the United side when it came, helping United to the top of the Championship table ahead of Sunday's trip to Hull City.

"Not really, there was no bid," Lowe said of the prospect of him returning to Forest in the summer.

"There was soft interest but not enough for me to get excited about or turn my head.

"I had a great conversation with the gaffer to settle me down and it's got me in a good place. It's on me now to keep the shirt. He's trusted me and I've got to repay that now.

Max Lowe of Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

"I've played enough football to know how the industry works, different players need different treatment and the gaffer knows what I needed and I can't thank him enough."

Lowe admits he was in a lose/lose situation when United faced Forest in the semi-finals of the play-offs. Ineligible to face his parent club, he watched from the stands as Forest progressed on penalties and admitted: "It was weird for me in the semi final.

"I didn't enjoy it. I was nervous coming back because I didn't know how the boys would react [when he returned in the summer] but they were great with me.

"It was weird. I'm just glad I wasn't playing. Watching it was weird enough but playing would have been 10 times worse.