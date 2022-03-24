The 24-year-old is on a season-long loan deal at the City Ground from United, and has been a key part of their rise up the Championship table and also their run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Lowe, who was allowed to leave Bramall Lane with fellow left-backs Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies already on United’s books.

He has since admitted that he would like to stay at the City Ground when his loan expires, and has described Forest’s fans as the best he has played in front of.

That claim doesn’t necessarily discount United’s, considering Lowe hasn’t actually played in front of a full Bramall Lane as a Blade. He was signed at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, which was played almost entirely behind closed doors – save for a few games with a token few thousand fans allowed in – because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lowe also played for Forest’s city rivals Derby County before moving to Bramall Lane, after a short loan spell at Shrewsbury Town and two separate ones north of the border at Aberdeen.

“I’m not going to lie; even when we play away, sometimes it feels like a home game because the fans come in numbers every time we play,” Lowe told Nottinghamshire Live.

“But at home, it’s massive. It gives us all a confidence boost, knowing the fans are behind us from the first minute.

“Personally, I do notice the noise and the atmosphere. I think all the lads do. In the huddle before kick-off you can’t even hear [Joe Worrall] speaking, which says a lot.

“I’ve been at four teams now and they are the best home fans I’ve played in front of, easily. It’s definitely a standout.

“A lot of boys who I know personally, who we have played against at home, have said what an atmosphere it is. I can’t speak highly enough about it.

“I think everyone is thriving in the atmosphere. Every time we get on the ball, you just feel the confidence coming from the fans. It makes you want to be a bit more creative and believe you can pick a pass, and if it doesn’t come off, they get behind you and want you to try it again.”

“I haven’t had a bad day since I came into the building, to be honest,” he said.

“Not just myself; all the loan lads, we all want to stay here. We’re all loving it. We all speak so highly about the club and the fans.”

Lowe is scheduled to return to Bramall Lane in the summer when his loan expires, when Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom admits a decision will have to be made about who stays and who departs.

“I can’t look beyond this season, but I’m happy playing football at Forest at the moment,” Lowe said.

“The gaffer knows that, and everyone at the club knows how much I want to stay.