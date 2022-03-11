Lowe has earned rave reviews for his displays with Forest, who have risen from the bottom of the Championship table to mount a challenge for the play-offs under former Swansea boss Steve Cooper.

The ex-Derby County full-back has played a key role in that rise, and admitted: “I’m loving it. I haven’t had a bad day since I came into the building, to be honest,

“Not just myself; all the loan lads, we all want to stay here. We’re all loving it. We all speak so highly about the club and the fans.

“I just don’t take any day for granted, being with the gaffer and the staff. Everyone here has been really nice. Long may that continue.”

Lowe is scheduled to return to Bramall Lane in the summer when his loan expires, but Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom – who has left-sided defenders Rhys Norrington-Davies, Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson in his squad already, plus the versatile Ben Osborn – admits a decision will have to be made about who stays and who departs.

“I appreciate the way I’m getting treated [at Forest] as a player and as a person,” Lowe added.

Max Lowe is on loan at Nottingham Forest from Sheffield United (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“I can’t look beyond this season, but I’m happy playing football at Forest at the moment. The gaffer knows that, and everyone at the club knows how much I want to stay.

“But that’s not in my hands, so I’m just going to keep playing as well as I can each week and do my part to help the team.

“There’s definitely a lot to play for. Say at the end of the season I do end up going back to Sheffield United, I want this to be one of the best seasons in my career so far, so it needs to finish on a high.