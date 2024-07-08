Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United “offer deal” to former Newcastle United man Matt Ritchie amid Portsmouth transfer link

Matt Ritchie has already admitted he is looking forward to “an exciting new challenge at my new club” after being linked with Sheffield United following his summer departure from Newcastle United. The 34-year-old spent eight years at St. James’ Park before being released at the end of last season.

Ritchie was a popular figure in the north east and made 17 appearances in the Premier League last campaign, including one against the Blades in the heavy defeat that confirmed their relegation back to the Championship. Ritchie also has Bournemouth links with Des Taylor, the former scout advising United’s prospective new owners on their bid to buy the Blades, while his fitness levels are understood to be high for a player who turns 35 not long after the start of the new Championship season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades have lost a wealth of experience over the summer after the departures of Chris Basham, John Egan, Ollie Norwood and George Baldock, while Ben Osborn has also left and Oli McBurnie could follow him out of the exit door amid uncertainty over his own future. A large proportion of the Blades squad that reported back for pre-season training next week were under-21 players, and Ritchie would certainly bring some much-needed experience to Bramall Lane.

Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope reported today that United have offered a deal to Ritchie after his Newcastle release, with Portsmouth also linked after their promotion from League One. The Portsmouth News, our sister paper, have previously played down the possibility of Ritchie signing for his local club, who he is understood to have ambitions of representing before he hangs up his boots.

“After eight incredible years, my journey with Newcastle has come to an end,” Ritchie’s farewell message to Magpies fans read. “And before I begin to prepare for an exciting new challenge at my new club - I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made my time here so special. To the fans, your unwavering support has and always will mean the world to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the elation of scoring the winner against Burton Albion as we chased promotion, to a personal highlight of mine, seeing out a 1-0 win over Man United to help secure our Premier League status in 2018 - these moments, where we battled and triumphed together at St. James' Park, will always hold a special place in my heart. Newcastle United is filled with extraordinary people who made my time here so special. There's no doubt that I'm leaving this club with friends for life.”