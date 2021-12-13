Lopata, the highly-rated young Blades centre-half, has played seven games for the National League side since he and his Bramall Lane teammate Zak Brunt joined them on loan earlier this year.

The pair have earned good reviews from their performances – but Lopata was a noteable absentee from the Shrimpers squad that lost heavily at Notts County.

And boss Kevin Maher revealed that the former Brighton and Hove Albion man had returned to United for an assessment on the injury, which all parties hope does not show any significant damage.

“Kacper’s gone back to have a scan after feeling some pain in the outside of his knee," Maher said.

"Once he’s had that, we will know more."