Nervous wait for Kacper Lopata as defender returns to Sheffield United from Southend United loan to discover injury extent

Young defender Kacper Lopata has returned to Sheffield United from his loan spell at Southend United earlier than expected, undergoing a scan on his injured left knee that kept him out of the Shrimpers’ 4-1 defeat at Notts County on Saturday.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 13th December 2021, 11:32 am

Lopata, the highly-rated young Blades centre-half, has played seven games for the National League side since he and his Bramall Lane teammate Zak Brunt joined them on loan earlier this year.

The pair have earned good reviews from their performances – but Lopata was a noteable absentee from the Shrimpers squad that lost heavily at Notts County.

How old school spirit helped former United midfielder Patterson bounce back from his lowest ebb

And boss Kevin Maher revealed that the former Brighton and Hove Albion man had returned to United for an assessment on the injury, which all parties hope does not show any significant damage.

“Kacper’s gone back to have a scan after feeling some pain in the outside of his knee," Maher said.

"Once he’s had that, we will know more."

Wayne Rooney, manager of Derby County, congratulates Sheffield United's Kacper Lopata on his performance against his team in the Carabao Cup: Alistair Langham / Sportimage
