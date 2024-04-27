Sheffield United’s defeat at Newcastle United this afternoon summed up their season in a nutshell as familiar failings came back to haunt them once more. The Blades’ relegation from the Premier League has long been expected but has now been officially confirmed after a 5-1 hammering at St. James’ Park.

This was the epitome of the old cliche about a game of two halves. In the first United were excellent and a 4-1 half-time lead would not have flattered them as they hit the woodwork and missed a host of glorious chances, before Alexander Isak cancelled out Anel Ahmedhodzic’s opener before the break. After it, United simply fell apart. Two goals quickly became three, four and then five - it could have been worse but for Wes Foderingham in the home goal.

There was even time for more cruel VAR drama, with Jayden Bogle winning a late penalty for a foul by home sub Alex Murphy before referee Tony Harrington overturned his decision after being sent to his pitchside monitor. It was a decision that left Wilder “scratching my head” while an unspotted foul by Bruno Guimarães on Ben Brereton Diaz in the build-up to one of the home side’s goals also irked the United manager.

But there was no attempt to deflect the blame about United’s sorry season, with the issues that have plagued them most of the way through - including a lack of leadership, defensive frailties and a mentality issue that sees United concede goals in quick bursts - coming back to haunt them once again at St. James’ Park. “The last light went out for us really at Brentford,” Wilder admitted. “We needed to get a positive result there. And you know what happened last week [against Burnley]. We were teetering on the edge and have been put to bed. The season can be epitomised by the game today.

“We were really good first half, created some incredible chances and the goals changed the manner of the game. We need to put teams to bed when we play that well and move the ball around. We had a game on Wednesday as well, our squad has been stretched and we didn't make a change. The equaliser is a poor goal from our point of view, our centre-halves need to see a run out.