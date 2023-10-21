Chris Basham hits milestone in Sheffield United injury recovery ahead of Man U clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Basham is on the way home to his family in the north east after sending another update to Sheffield United supporters following his horror injury at Fulham. The Blades legend underwent two operations to repair the damage in London just before the international break.

The gravity of Basham’s freak injury, and the angle his foot was left pointing in after he fell awkwardly, led to inevitable speculation about his future - which was talked down by boss Paul Heckingbottom in midweek. The Blades manager said that no-one, least of all Basham, was thinking about the injury in career-ending terms but it will be a long road back for the popular defender.

The first hurdles have now been cleared after the operations, with the 35-year-old returning to his family to recuperate before taking the next steps. In an update on Instagram, Basham wrote: “After 13 days I am finally leaving the Cleveland Clinic hospital. Every staff member, doctor and surgeon, I would like to thank you for the extreme care you have giving me.