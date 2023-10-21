Chris Basham hits milestone in Sheffield United injury recovery ahead of Man U clash

News you can trust since 1887
Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:49 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 17:59 BST
Chris Basham is on the way home to his family in the north east after sending another update to Sheffield United supporters following his horror injury at Fulham. The Blades legend underwent two operations to repair the damage in London just before the international break.

The gravity of Basham’s freak injury, and the angle his foot was left pointing in after he fell awkwardly, led to inevitable speculation about his future - which was talked down by boss Paul Heckingbottom in midweek. The Blades manager said that no-one, least of all Basham, was thinking about the injury in career-ending terms but it will be a long road back for the popular defender.

The first hurdles have now been cleared after the operations, with the 35-year-old returning to his family to recuperate before taking the next steps. In an update on Instagram, Basham wrote: “After 13 days I am finally leaving the Cleveland Clinic hospital. Every staff member, doctor and surgeon, I would like to thank you for the extreme care you have giving me.

“Now back to finally see my family and children I’ve missed dearly and start this road to recovery. I will be in a leg cast for a few weeks yet so will be watching the boys from home. In this time off am going to focus on getting my head around what happened a few weeks ago and just be with family - the best way to take your mind off things. Again thanks for the onwards support, it goes a long way. Bash.”

