Man City duo steal show in Sheffield United player ratings from huge Sunderland win: gallery

Sheffield United moved back six points clear of Middlesbrough in the promotion race after coming from behind to beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light tonight.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Mar 2023, 22:07 GMT

Manchester City loan stars James McAtee and Tommy Doyle were both on target for the Blades after Edouard Michut had put the home side ahead.

United bounced back in style after their weekend defeat to Luton, with Boro's draw with Stoke last night giving them the chance to move further clear of Michael Carrick's men in the race for the Premier League.

Here’s how we rated Heckingbottom's men in the game …

Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates after scoring against Sunderland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

1. Doyle Delight

Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates after scoring against Sunderland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Had little chance with Sunderland's opening goal but did well to prevent Clarke dragging them back level, with a smart save down to his left from the winger's well-struck shot

2. Wes Foderingham 7

Had little chance with Sunderland's opening goal but did well to prevent Clarke dragging them back level, with a smart save down to his left from the winger's well-struck shot

Recalled at wing-back as one of four United changes and played a big part in United's equaliser, carrying the ball before slipping in McAtee for him to work his latest moment of magic. Another valuable shift in the tank, including a few trademark fully-committed challenges, before making way for Bogle

3. George Baldock 7

Recalled at wing-back as one of four United changes and played a big part in United's equaliser, carrying the ball before slipping in McAtee for him to work his latest moment of magic. Another valuable shift in the tank, including a few trademark fully-committed challenges, before making way for Bogle

Had a sight of goal within the opening minute or so when he got his head to Doyle's corner but couldn't get it on target. Picked up his customary booking for pulling back his man who had got the better of him before almost doing his good work in cutting out a pass by losing the ball, and being bailed out by Foderingham

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6.5

Had a sight of goal within the opening minute or so when he got his head to Doyle's corner but couldn't get it on target. Picked up his customary booking for pulling back his man who had got the better of him before almost doing his good work in cutting out a pass by losing the ball, and being bailed out by Foderingham

Man CitySunderlandMiddlesbroughStadium of LightBladesPremier League