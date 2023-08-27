News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Wes is United’s stand-out but defender struggles in ratings v City
Another injury concern for United as midfielder limps off v Man City
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
United set for Archer transfer boost as Villa boss explains good move

Man City coach admits “difficult” experience against spirited Sheffield United

Rodri the hero for City in late win

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 27th Aug 2023, 17:40 BST

Manchester City coach Juanma Lillo described Sheffield United as a “difficult opponent” after Rodri’s late winner earned the treble-winners all three points at Bramall Lane. United looked to have snatched a battling draw late on when Jayden Bogle netted in the 85th minute, before Rodri pounced three minutes later.

City dominated possession, finishing with 80 per cent of the ball and 30 shots on goal, with Erling Haaland missing a first-half penalty and seeing a goal ruled out for offside. The flag also chalked off Nathan Ake’s first-half ‘goal’ while Wes Foderingham in the United goal was in inspired form.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wes is United’s stand-out but defender struggles in ratings v City

Lillo was in charge on the touchline in Pep Guardiola’s absence, as the City boss recovers from back surgery in Spain, and said: “Generally I thought we played really well today. It was a lot closer to what we wanted than the scoreline suggested. In the first half it was really hard to find that space in behind.

“The penalty could have changed everything had that gone in. We saw the team were very stable and constantly looking towards goal. From the second half we really raised the rhythm, we were able to win the ball back a lot quicker. We were able to use those new spaces that were created from winning the ball back quicker.

“We could find Julian [Alvarez] on his own, Bernardo [Silva] on his own with time. We could’ve scored more before the first went in. Playing against such a difficult opponent was even more difficult for our players.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Guardiola’s influence, Lillo added: “During the match I spoke to him at some moments but generally he was speaking to other members of the technical staff. He has been totally present today.

“If there was more space on the bench I wouldn’t have sat in his seat. Pep’s seat is Pep’s seat. He was there with us the whole time. I much prefer being with Pep and especially when it’s a question of health I don’t enjoy this at all.

“When I was here before - and now - he was encouraging us all to be involved. We need his presence more than ever.”

Related topics:Man CityBramall LaneErling Haaland