2 . Anel Ahmedhodzic 7

Had United fans interested for a moment as he tried an ambitious volley after Ederson’s poor clearance, that didn’t end up a million miles away. Was spoken to by ref Gillett early in the game with Haaland as they enjoyed a good physical battle, and doubled up a lot with Baldock to try and snuff out the threat of Grealish cutting in from the left. Could have scored another dramatic equaliser when he threw himself as McBurnie’s cross but just couldn’t get enough on it