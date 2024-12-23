'Magic' 8.6-rated Sheffield United star makes Championship Team of the Week alongside Leeds United trio - gallery

Sheffield United dispatched Cardiff City on Saturday and one Blade has been rewarded for his performance.

Sheffield United will spend Christmas Day on top of the Championship following Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cardiff City. Kieffer Moore scored twice in eight second-half minutes at his former club, a perfect response to the chorus of boos he received and the cutting edge Chris Wilder’s side needed to take all three points back to Bramall Lane.

Moore was the standout player in south Wales, with the Star’s Danny Hall labelling his second goal ‘magic’ in Saturday’s player ratings while Blades boss Wilder insisted his frontman produced a ‘top-class performance’. And the Welsh international has been rewarded for his brilliant brace with a spot in WhoScored.com’s Championship Team of the Week. Scroll down to see who joins him...

WhoScored rating: 8.2

1. GK: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)

WhoScored rating: 8.2 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

WhoScored rating: 8.5

2. RB: Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)

WhoScored rating: 8.5 | Gary Oakley/PA Wire

WhoScored rating: 8.2

3. CB: Japhet Tanganga (Millwall)

WhoScored rating: 8.2 | Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.9

4. CB: Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday)

WhoScored rating: 7.9 | Getty Images

