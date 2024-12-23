Sheffield United will spend Christmas Day on top of the Championship following Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cardiff City . Kieffer Moore scored twice in eight second-half minutes at his former club, a perfect response to the chorus of boos he received and the cutting edge Chris Wilder’s side needed to take all three points back to Bramall Lane.

Moore was the standout player in south Wales, with the Star’s Danny Hall labelling his second goal ‘magic’ in Saturday’s player ratings while Blades boss Wilder insisted his frontman produced a ‘top-class performance’. And the Welsh international has been rewarded for his brilliant brace with a spot in WhoScored.com’s Championship Team of the Week. Scroll down to see who joins him...