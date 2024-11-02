Chris Wilder hits back at “disrespectful” Sheffield United theory as key man nears "vital" return

Chris Wilder has hit back at the ‘disrespectful’ theory that some of his Sheffield United players are happy to sit on the sidelines and pick up a wage, as the “vital” return to fitness of midfielder Tom Davies edges ever closer. The former Everton man has tasted some valuable minutes in the club’s U21 games in recent weeks, as he undergoes a mini pre-season schedule.

His return from a troubling hamstring issue will represent a significant boost to Wilder, who has already admitted that the former England U21 international could have the feel of a new signing when he is available for selection again. Although Vini Souza and Oliver Arblaster have established themselves as the Blades’ first-choice midfield pairing so far this season, United need depth in that area ahead of a gruelling festive period of fixtures.

Although this weekend’s trip to Blackburn Rovers will come too early for Davies, the sight of him back on a football pitch has been a welcome one for all parties. "He came to play in the Premier League; he came as a Premier League player,” said Wilder of Davies, who signed for United last summer after turning down the opportunity to extend his time at boyhood club Everton.

“It's something that really annoys me; professional footballers don't want to be injured. Physically and mentally, they want to be involved on the grass Monday-Friday and want to go and play. They come to play; speaking as a former player, we want to play and we don't want to be injured. These are things we have to deal with, and there are obvious ones in our group over the last three or four years.

“It’s madness, and a real lack of respect to these boys as human beings, the thought that they want to sit on the sidelines and pick their money up. They don't. Tom came to play football, and he hasn't played football. He will be absolutely delighted when he's back in contention and pushing and being part of the group. His experience will be vital to us.”