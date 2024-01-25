Maddy Cusack of Sheffield United, who died in September (Picture: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage)

The Football Association have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sheffield United legend Maddy Cusack following her passing in September last year. A third-party investigation commissioned by the Blades, following a complaint by Cusack's family, last year found no evidence of wrongdoing.

The Cusack family sent a written complaint to United shortly after the midfielder's passing, outlining a range of issues she had been facing and claiming they stemmed from her relationship with Jonathan Morgan, the club's manager. Morgan stepped away from his post after the independent investigation began in October but has since returned to work after its findings.

PA have reported that the FA has confirmed to Cusack's family that they are formally investigating the matter. Earlier this year, the FA confirmed it was "assessing information" surrounding the circumstances of the 27-year-old's passing but had not yet opened a formal investigation.