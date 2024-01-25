Maddy Cusack: FA open formal investigation into tragic death of Sheffield United legend
FA looking into circumstances surrounding Sheffield United legend's sad death
The Football Association have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sheffield United legend Maddy Cusack following her passing in September last year. A third-party investigation commissioned by the Blades, following a complaint by Cusack's family, last year found no evidence of wrongdoing.
The Cusack family sent a written complaint to United shortly after the midfielder's passing, outlining a range of issues she had been facing and claiming they stemmed from her relationship with Jonathan Morgan, the club's manager. Morgan stepped away from his post after the independent investigation began in October but has since returned to work after its findings.
PA have reported that the FA has confirmed to Cusack's family that they are formally investigating the matter. Earlier this year, the FA confirmed it was "assessing information" surrounding the circumstances of the 27-year-old's passing but had not yet opened a formal investigation.
Cusack was United's longest-serving player and was made a vice-captain for the current season by Morgan, who she had previously worked under at Leicester City. She combined her playing duties with a role in the Blades' marketing department. Morgan has denied any wrongdoing and has maintained from the start that his relationship with Cusack was like with any other player.