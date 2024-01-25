Sam Curtis after signing for Sheffield United

Chris Wilder admitted that Sheffield United "couldn't turn down" the chance to sign highly-rated Republic of Ireland U21 starlet Sam Curtis in this transfer window. The full-back has penned a deal until 2027 after his contract at League of Ireland side St Patrick's Athletic came to an end.

Curtis will initially join United's U23 set-up but is seen as one of the most promising players to come out of Ireland for some time, with current United coach Keith Andrews well aware of his abilities from his time with the Irish set-up. Curtis's breakthrough year last year saw him win the PFAI's young player of the year award and earn a place in the team of the year, after helping the Saints win the FAI Cup by beating Bohemians.

“Sam is one for the future, and we are looking forward to seeing how he progresses at Shirecliffe," said Blades boss Wilder. "He’s a player who Keith Andrews knows well, and we think he will benefit from being in our environment. Of course, we spoke about players that we were signing in January as potential starters, but Sam is different and we could not turn down the opportunity to bring him to United.”

Curtis added: "I ultimately made the decision to come here because I think the club is on the rise and, obviously, Chris Wilder is back in as manager which is good. You can see that the club love him, and all the players really respect him. I do think the club is on the up. You can see that in recent performances; it is getting better game-by-game.