Sheffield United: Oliver Burke completes move to Millwall
Oliver Burke has joined Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Millwall on loan.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 2:08 pm
The Scotland international and former RB Leipzig player, who was linked with Blackburn Rovers at the beginning of the transfer window, agreed a switch to The Den despite also attracting interest from Queens Park Rangers.
With injury hampering Jed Wallace’s progress, Burke is unlikely to find opportunities in short supply in south London. Aged 24, he has made only 28 league appearances for United since arriving from West Bromwich Albion a year-and-a-half ago.