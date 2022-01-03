"Loving every minute" - Young Sheffield United midfielder hopes to continue loan spell

Neal was United’s U23 captain before being dispatched to Latimer Park on a youth loan deal, which renews monthly.

And the 20-year-old continued his impressive recent form for the Poppies with a third goal to cap off an impressive 3-1 victory over the league leaders Brackley Town on Sunday.

“It’s a youth loan so it keeps extending month by month,” Neal said of his arrangement with Kettering.

“I have to be respectful to Sheffield United because they are the parent club, so if they feel like I need to go back then I would. But I am loving it here.

“I am loving every minute. I think it’s helped me as a player and I honestly think we can do big things this season if we keep working and keep together.

“We know we have games in hand but you have to have the points on the board. We still think we can be higher.

Harrison Neal in action for Kettering Town, on loan from Sheffield United: Peter Short

“We’re not happy because we have thrown games away at times. We just need to keep working, keep doing what we’re good at and hopefully we will carry on winning.”

Neal’s loan spell is part of United’s bigger picture of exposing their top young talent to the rigours of regular first-team football around the country. Neal is also eligible to represent United’s U23s under the terms of his youth loan.