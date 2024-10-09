Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield United teammates pay tribute to George Baldock after tragic passing confirmed aged 31

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heartbroken Sheffield United stars past and present have paid tribute to popular former Blade George Baldock after news of his tragic passing was confirmed this evening, at the age of just 31. The defender left Bramall Lane in the summer to join Greek giants Panathinaikos but passed away at his villa in Glyfada, a suburb south of Athens.

United issued a statement sending their condolences while clubs from up and down the football pyramid - including their city rivals, Wednesday - also posted tributes to Baldock on social media. His current club confirmed Baldock’s “untimely death” on Twitter this evening, adding: “Panathinaikos expresses its pain and sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further tributes to Baldock will be paid in the upcoming days but the initial reaction was one of shock and devastation. United owner Prince Abdullah was amongst those to tweet his condolences to Baldock’s young family while former teammate Zak Brunt said on Twitter: “Absolutely gutting hearing the news tonight. An unbelievable guy who helped me when he didn’t have to. The best pro to idolise and a better person. My thoughts and love are with his family.”

Oli McBurnie - the former Blades striker who also departed United in the summer and moved abroad, to join La Liga side Las Palmas - also paid tribute to Baldock. Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “I genuinely can't believe you have gone brother, I feel sick. One of the best people I've ever met, you were loved by everyone you came across. My heart is broken for your beautiful little family. Sleep well GB, I love you mate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former United teammate Ollie Norwood posted: “R.I.P to one of the best! You were such an infectious person, loved by everyone - always brightened up the dressing room! I'm heartbroken you're leaving a young family behind - your Blades family will do everything to look out for them. You'll be missed Georgie! Love you brother forever.”

Current United star Gus Hamer, who played with Baldock last season, also posted a photo of the two in action together, with the caption: “Can't believe this is real. RIP my brother ... we'll never forget you.” Current United skipper Ollie Arblaster described the news as “simply heartbreaking,” adding: “Can’t believe it ... an unreal person and a true friend. Rest easy, Starman.”

Tommy Doyle, who spent the Blades’ last promotion season on loan at Bramall Lane alongside Baldock, posted: “Some of the best memories with you my brother! Absolutely gutted. RIP Starman, thanks for everything.” Vini Souza described himself as “speechless and heartbroken,” adding: “What a guy. An incredible person and a great friend. Strength and prayers for his family. Thank you from day one. Rest in peace, brother.”

Former Blade Samir Carruthers lived with Baldock for a spell during their time together at Bramall Lane. “Brother, I don't know what to say,” he wrote. “I love you man. I miss you. You were my best mate for years and years and I was so lucky to live my football career with you and live with you. The world has lost an amazing human but I know you’re in heaven, my friend. I will cherish every memory I made with you. You'll always be in my heart.”