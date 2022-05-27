Long-time Sheffield United target joins promotion rivals West Brom

Swift had been chased by a number of clubs in January, including Leeds United, but remained at the Royals in an attempt to keep the then relegation-threatened side in the Championship.

West Brom have announced the signing of long-time Sheffield United target John Swift

With his contract about to run out an agreement has been reached for the 26-year-old to join West Brom for next season as Steve Bruce begins his attempt at a promotion push for the Baggies who were disappointing in their first season chack in the second tier following relegation.

The West Brom boss said: “I am delighted we have been able to secure a player of John’s quality so early in the summer.

“As a club we identified the need for a creative, attacking player in our midfield, and from our earliest conversations John has been our first choice.

“He has always impressed me as a player, and I am now excited to have him at our disposal next season.”