Long-time Sheffield United target joins promotion rivals West Brom

United previously courted Reading midfielder John Swift, with Chris Wilder a particular fan of the former Chelsea player, but never got to the stage where a deal was put in place.
Swift had been chased by a number of clubs in January, including Leeds United, but remained at the Royals in an attempt to keep the then relegation-threatened side in the Championship.
With his contract about to run out an agreement has been reached for the 26-year-old to join West Brom for next season as Steve Bruce begins his attempt at a promotion push for the Baggies who were disappointing in their first season chack in the second tier following relegation.
The West Brom boss said: “I am delighted we have been able to secure a player of John’s quality so early in the summer.
“As a club we identified the need for a creative, attacking player in our midfield, and from our earliest conversations John has been our first choice.
“He has always impressed me as a player, and I am now excited to have him at our disposal next season.”
United will certainly be in the market for a midfielder this summer with Conor Hourihane departing following the end of his loan spell from Aston Villa. There are also fears that Sander Berge could be a target for Premier League clubs during the transfer window.