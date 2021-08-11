London reports suggest Arsenal in "advanced talks" to sign Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale

The Gunners emerged as potential suitors for the England goalkeeper in the summer, following United’s relegation from the Premier League and after Ramsdale was called into Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s European Championships.

But United rejected the first two bids made by Mikel Arteta’s side, who football.london report were attracted to Ramsdale over other alternatives because he is English. He is also seen as competition for the Emirates No.1, Bernd Leno.

Ramsdale was absent from the United squad that beat Carlisle in the EFL Cup last night, but manager Slavisa Jokanović denied it was because a sale was imminent.

The Blades boss did admit, though, that he took the chance to assess the other goalkeeping options at his disposal should “something happen.”

“There is nothing in his absence, no, nothing,” Jokanovic added, after selecting Dutchman Michael Verrips in goal against the League Two side with Wes Foderingham taking his place on the bench.

“I just needed to give some players a chance and others a rest.

Aaron Ramsdale: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Aaron is my first choice, that I can definitely say. But I need to see what other people can do in case something happens. What other options we have and what other choices are here.”