Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United sweating over fitness ahead of crunch Sheffield United clash as key man faces race against time

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are sweating over the fitness of several key men over the international break - with one in particular facing a race against time to be back in the UK in sufficient time to prepare for Friday night’s huge clash against joint-leaders Sheffield United. The Elland Road fixture is one of the most eagerly-anticipated of the season so far, with both sides expected to challenge for promotion this season.

United have concerns of their own, with influential defender Harry Souttar embarking on a gruelling 21,000, 47-hour journey around the world on Australia duty. But they aren’t alone, with Leeds having a number of players flying away with their countries at a time when they have a number of injury issues to contend with already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Ethan Ampadu will miss the reunion with one of his former clubs after being ruled out until the new year while Ilia Gruev and Max Wober have been forced to go under the knife to correct meniscus problems. Winger Dan James has also been missing in recent weeks and boss Daniel Farke will be praying that his international contingent don’t report back to Thorp Arch with any major issues ahead of the Blades clash.

Key Leeds men including Joe Rodon, Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka, Mateo Joseph, Brenden Aaronson and Wilfried Gnonto are all on international duty, with Aaronson facing a race against time to be back in time to face the Blades. Aaronson has been called into the United States squad for games against Panama and Mexico over the break, with the latter game taking place in the early hours of Wednesday morning UK time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That leaves Aaronson around 62 hours to get back to Leeds ahead of the Blades clash and reacclimatise, with Mexico seven hours ahead of the UK and around a 10-hour flight time. Elsewhere Firpo is on Dominican Republic duty against Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday and Tuesday, with the likes of Rodon, Gnonto and Joseph a little closer to home with games dotted around Europe.

As well as Souttar United have a host of other players on international duty, with Rhys Norrington-Davies, Kieffer Moore and Adam Davies joining Rodon in the Wales squad for clashes against Montenegro and Iceland. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is in the England U21 squad for home qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan, while Louie Marsh is on standby for the England Elite Squad after scoring his first international goal during the last break.