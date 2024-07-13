Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer news and rumours from the Championship rivals of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are just four more Saturdays without competitive club football for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans as the 2024-25 Championship campaign starts to come into view.

The Blades kick off their campaign on Friday, August 9 with a trip to Preston North End while the Owls must wait until Sunday, August 11 for their opening fixture as they host Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have been the busier of the two Sheffield clubs in the transfer market so far, as they seek to provide Danny Rohl with a squad strong enough to stay well away from the relegation battle. United are in the process of an ongoing takeover, and although they have made some signings already, business is expected to ramp up once the deal is completed.

As the Sheffield rivals continue their own transfer dealings, we have rounded up some of the latest news from across the Championship...

Hull City double departure

Jacob Greaves has left Hull City for newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee, reported to be worth up to £18m. The 23-year-old was named the Tigers' player of the season last term as they just missed out on a play-off spot. He made his debut back in 2020 but has now left East Yorkshire and signed a five-year deal with the Tractor Boys.

"As soon as I heard about the interest, I was keen to get the move over the line. Now that it's done I am really happy," he said. “I've spoken to [Ipswich manager] Kieran [McKenna] several times and those conversations have made me very excited for the future here. We spoke about tactics, playing style and life off the pitch and every time we've spoken it's been spot on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull are also expected to lose Jaden Philogene with the winger set to complete a move to Aston Villa next week. The 22-year-old only left Villa Park for the Championship outfit 12 months ago, but he is set to return to the Birmingham club after impressing Unai Emery with 12 goals and six assists in 32 games for the Tigers last term. Everton and Ipswich were among the clubs interested in the winger but it has been widely reported that Villa inserted a matching rights agreement into his Hull contract that allowed them to match any bids for the player once a deal had been agreed. However, the agreement only gave them 72 hours to match any offers.

The Toffees and Ipswich both had reported bids of £18m accepted by Hull but the Premier League pair were powerless as Emery’s side stepped in to match the offer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villa will only pay £13m for Philogene as they had agreed a 30 per cent sell-on clause with City last summer. A medical is set to take place soon ahead of a five-year contract being signed next week.

Cooper holds Blackburn talks

Blackburn Rovers are considering a move for Leeds veteran Liam Cooper this summer, according to reports. Cooper is officially a free agent after seeing his Elland Road contract expire at the end of June. Upon announcing their retained list, Leeds claimed talks were being held with Cooper over a new deal but with no sign of a new contract as things stand, other Championship clubs are now on alert.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who claims Blackburn have spoken to the Scotland international about the possibility of a move to Ewood Park. Blackburn are exploring their options though it seems, as they look to add to John Eustace's defensive ranks, with a move for Hull City's Sean McLoughlin being touted by Nixon as well. With money tight, the club are looking for value and it remains to be seen whether they will make a formal approach to sign Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Yorkshire Evening Post reported last week, it is understood the 32-year-old's preference to stay on at Leeds, having been with the club for the last 10 years. However, there has been no progress made between the two parties and it seems Cooper could be listening to offers from elsewhere with interest coming from three Championship clubs.