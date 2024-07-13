Sheffield Wednesday complete signing of former England international

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of one-time England international, Nathaniel Chalobah.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported earlier this week that Wednesday were looking into signing the 29-year-old midfielder following his exit from West Bromwich Albion, with talks taking place in the last few days in order to get the deal done. Now it has been completed.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls have signed Nathaniel Chalobah on a permanent transfer. The defensive midfielder brings a wealth of experience to S6 having represented a raft of clubs during his career to date... Rising through the academy ranks of Premier League giants Chelsea – captaining the FA Youth Cup-winning team of 2012 – he became one of Blues’ youngest ever first team substitutes at the age of just 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After signing a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge, Chalobah set off on a loan route from London, enjoying temporary spells with Watford, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli in Italy. He debuted for Napoli in the Europa League against Legia Warsaw.

“Permanent moves followed to Watford, Fulham and West Brom, during which Chalobah clocked up 145 games. The 29-year-old is also decorated on the international stage having played for England from Under-16 level all the way to the senior team, posting two appearances shy of a century in total.

“Chalobah becomes Wednesday’s ninth signing of a busy summer window and joins the squad for the latter part of our pre-season training camp at St George’s Park.”