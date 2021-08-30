Latest on Regan Slater's move from Sheffield United to Hull City ahead of transfer deadline

The Shirecliffe academy graduate spent last season on loan with Grant McCann’s side as they won promotion back to the Championship, and his future has been the subject of some speculation ever since.

Hull made no secret of their determination to bring Slater back on a permanent basis, while fellow Championship clubs including Preston North End also made their interest clear to United behind the scenes.

The move has been further complicated by Hull’s inability to pay fees for any new signings, because of a loan they received from the English Football League last season, and an ankle injury Slater picked up in pre-season.

But those involved in the move expect it to be processed before Tuesday night’s 11pm deadline, with Hull making it clear that Slater would play games at the MKM Stadium – assurances that weren’t forthcoming at Bramall Lane, despite the Blades’ poor start to the season.

Indeed, Slater’s move to Hull may have happened earlier in the window, The Star understands, but for his unfortunately-timed ankle injury.

Regan Slater is expected to join Hull City: Andrew Yates /Sportimage

The move for Slater may follow a similar structure to that of Tyler Smith, who joined Hull from United last week. The transfer was initially a free, to satisfy City’s restrictions, but a fee is understood to be payable to United if Smith is sold for cash in the future.