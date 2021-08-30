Amad Diallo: Manchester United winger targeted on loan by Sheffield United sees move to Holland collapse
It was one of the big will-he-won’t-he? sagas of the current transfer window, but Sheffield United’s hopes of singing Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United before Tuesday’s transfer deadline appear to be officially dead in the water after injury scuppered the youngster’s move to Feyenoord.
Diallo has been a long-standing target for the Blades and Old Trafford officials were open to the idea of lending the £37m former Atalanta man to United if they were assured that he would play regularly.
But the player himself was understood to have had some reservations about playing in the Championship.
Diallo instead agreed a move to the Eredivisie side, but technical director Frank Arnesen confirmed: “He has been injured, it is cancelled. Everything was done.
“I've talked a lot with the people at Manchester United, but it's more sensible to let him recover at that club. It may be a while before he is back.”