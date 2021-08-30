Amad Diallo: Manchester United winger targeted on loan by Sheffield United sees move to Holland collapse

Sheffield United target Amad Diallo has seen his loan move to Feyenoord called off after he picked up an injury (Getty)

Diallo has been a long-standing target for the Blades and Old Trafford officials were open to the idea of lending the £37m former Atalanta man to United if they were assured that he would play regularly.

But the player himself was understood to have had some reservations about playing in the Championship.

Diallo instead agreed a move to the Eredivisie side, but technical director Frank Arnesen confirmed: “He has been injured, it is cancelled. Everything was done.