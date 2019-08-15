Sheffield United: Why Chris Wilder's demeanor when he was asked one simple question spoke volumes
Enda Stevens is the early front-runner, closely followed by John Fleck, Jack O'Connell and the wing-back's Republic of Ireland team mate John Egan.
But it is impossible to discuss Sheffield United's early player of the year contenders without shoe-horning George Baldock's name into the conversation. Indeed it speaks volumes that, when asked if the former MK Dons defender could eventually join Dean Henderson in Gareth Southgate's England squad, Chris Wilder seemed unfazed by the question.
"I think George Baldock has been brilliant, outstanding," the United manager said, reflecting upon the 26-year-old's performances so far this term. "We've all had to raise our games. And he has. Some have adapted really well, and been comfortable at this level. He's done that. He's getting rewards now, in terms of the hard work, with where he started with his journey."
In a sense, Baldock is a poster boy for a transfer policy which, focusing on unfulfilled rather than proven potential, has been responsible for helping United reach the Premier League whilst sticking to budget. Having progressed through the youth system at MK Dons, the former Tamworth loanee had just been relegated from the Championship when Wilder offered him another crack at second tier football. His displays since, particularly during last month's tussle with Liverpool, have proved the wisdom of that decision. Not to mention the success of a recruitment system, devised by Paul Mitchell, which tracks a player's performance levels, fitness and personality traits before recommending possible signings. Four members of the side which could start Monday's game against Arsenal were acquired from League One or League Two clubs.
If Baldock excels against the visitors from London, who reached last season's Europa League final, it will further strengthen his international credentials. Either with the Three Lions or possibly Greece, for whom he also qualifies.
"This isn't one season for George," Wilder said. "He can go on to establish himself as Premier League player if he shows the same drive and determination, which I'm sure, knowing him, he will."