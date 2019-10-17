Sheffield United: SEVEN Blades games over Christmas and New Year – including Liverpool and Manchester City - changed for TV coverage on Sky Sports, BT Sports and Amazon Prime
Sheffield United have confirmed changes to SEVEN fixtures over the Christmas and New Year period after a number of games were picked for coverage on Sky Sports, BT Sports and Amazon Prime.
The changes were finally announced this afternoon, after originally being due a week ago. They will impact a number of Blades supporters – especially the Liverpool away fixture, which was originally scheduled for New Year’s Day but will now take place at 8pm on January 2.
The fixture changes in full:
Newcastle United (H) Thursday 5th December 2019 7.30pm TV coverage – live on Amazon Prime Video
Norwich City (A) Sunday 8th December 2019 2pm Amendment to previous SUFC fixture
Watford (H) Thursday 26th December 2019 3pm TV coverage – live on Amazon Prime Video
Manchester City (A) Sunday 29th December 2019 6pmAmendment to previous MCFC fixture
Liverpool (A) Thursday 2nd January 2020 8pm TV coverage – live on BT Sport
West Ham United (H) Friday 10th January 2020 8pm TV coverage – live on Sky Sports
Manchester City (H) Tuesday 21st January 2020 7.30pm TV coverage – live on BT Sport