Sheffield United: SEVEN Blades games over Christmas and New Year – including Liverpool and Manchester City - changed for TV coverage on Sky Sports, BT Sports and Amazon Prime

Sheffield United have confirmed changes to SEVEN fixtures over the Christmas and New Year period after a number of games were picked for coverage on Sky Sports, BT Sports and Amazon Prime.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 17:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th October 2019, 17:14 pm
Bramall Lane (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The changes were finally announced this afternoon, after originally being due a week ago. They will impact a number of Blades supporters – especially the Liverpool away fixture, which was originally scheduled for New Year’s Day but will now take place at 8pm on January 2.

The fixture changes in full:

Newcastle United (H) Thursday 5th December 2019 7.30pm TV coverage – live on Amazon Prime Video

Norwich City (A) Sunday 8th December 2019 2pm Amendment to previous SUFC fixture

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Watford (H) Thursday 26th December 2019 3pm TV coverage – live on Amazon Prime Video

Manchester City (A) Sunday 29th December 2019 6pmAmendment to previous MCFC fixture

Liverpool (A) Thursday 2nd January 2020 8pm TV coverage – live on BT Sport

West Ham United (H) Friday 10th January 2020 8pm TV coverage – live on Sky Sports

Manchester City (H) Tuesday 21st January 2020 7.30pm TV coverage – live on BT Sport