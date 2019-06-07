Sheffield United transfer rumours and news: Blades linked with Bristol City man and West Brom striker
Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill.
According to Sky Sports Tranfser Centre, the Blades are one of four clubs chasing the Robins man.
Brighton, Derby County and Leeds United are all said to be in the hunt for the 23-year-old’s signature, but the ex-Preston player is under contract in 2021.
Rumours are circling linking Chris Wilder’s side with a move for West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez, after it was revealed that he could be available for jut £5million this summer because of a clause in his contract.
The Baggies forward has impressed in the Championship this season alongside Dwight Gayle and is reportedly wanted by former club Burnley.
Brentford’s Neal Maupay and Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga have also been touted as striking options for Wilder after loan men Scott Hogan and Gary Madine left Bramall Lane at the end of the season.
Rodriguez is likely to be a cheaper option than Maupay or Assombalonga – the 30-year-old netted 22 Championship goals last season.
Meanwhile, former Blades player Phil Jagielka has left Everton following the expiry of his contract.
The defender has been linked with a return to Bramall Lane but is also said to be wanted by Celtic.
Celtic are still thought to be tracking George Baldock, who could be tempted with a move away from the Premier League to the Scottish champions.
The Sheffield United ownership battle is ongoing in the High Court – get all the latest updates on our live blog.