Sheffield United: ‘This caps off an incredible season,’ says Chris Wilder after beating Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp to top boss award
Chris Wilder described being named as LMA Manager of the Year as ‘unbelievable’ after picking up the award in London on Tuesday night.
Sheffield United boss Wilder had already been named Championship Manager of the Year at the ceremony before picking up the top prize, The Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, as overall Manager of the Year.
Wilder has been in celebratory mood for the past two weeks now, since clinching promotion to the Premier League with United just three years after taking over at Bramall Lane with the Blades then in League One.
"To be voted for by your peers to get this award is just unbelievable and caps off an incredible season for me and everybody at Sheffield United," Wilder said on stage after collecting the award from the former Manchester United boss.
"I would like to think we have struck a blow for recruitment, training ground, teaching and all the other stuff which goes on behind the scenes - there is no cheque book culture."
Wilder, who took over the Blades when they were in League One, added: "It just shows you this can happen, it is dreams, inspiration for everybody.
"There is a pathway through for all of us and hopefully it has shown the way for everybody else."
On the challenges ahead, Wilder said: "If we can stay in the Premier League, that would be fantastic.
"It is an exciting and unbelievable experience we are going into."