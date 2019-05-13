Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder names his favourite Premier League manager and claims changing tactics would be 'dangerous'

Chris Wilder has named the Premier League manager he admires the most, ahead of the Sheffield United's first Premier League campaign in 12 years.

During an interview on BBC1's Football Focus, Wilder was asked to give his opinion on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following the Reds' stunning Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona last week.

He said: “His psychological aspect of getting into his players was key. I just love the connection between supporters, player and manager; it's unbelievable, and he's brought that back to the club.”

However, it was Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino who Wilder reserved his most emphatic praise for, and said: “I've got to say he's my favourite manager in the Premier League. The way he brings everyone (squad players) in...I think the players who play week in, week out, they're the easy ones.

“It's the boys on the outside who you've got to invest time and love in that do step up, like (Lucas) Moura (who scored three against Ajax) has.

Wilder continued: T"he work ethic of his team, the way his team plays, his recruitment...we've nicked a few sessions out of there. Our sports science guy, who's our first team coach now, he used to work at Tottenham – so imitation is the greatest form of flattery.”

BBC Sport presenter Dan Walker also pressed the 51-year-old on how his tactical approach would change against stronger sides in the Premier League next season.

Wilder responded: “I'll have to be cuter, we might have to alter it a bit, but to change our identity as a team would be very foolish and very dangerous.

“We might be on the counter a few more times than we were this year – the risk and reward attitude of our team might be tempered a little bit, I'd say.”