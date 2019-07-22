Sheffield United: Promotion hero Mark Duffy 'told he can leave Bramall Lane' after 'not being offered contract extension' at Premier League Blades - reports
Mark Duffy, one of Sheffield United’s promotion heroes, has been 'told he can leave Bramall Lane’, according to reports this morning.
Football Insider claim that Duffy’s contract, which expires next summer, will not be extended and his spell at United, which has brought two promotions since he joined in 2016, could be nearing its end.
United have not yet publicly commented on the report. Duffy was absent from United’s squad for their pre-season friendly at Northampton Town on Saturday. Chris Wilder’s Blades face Chesterfield tomorrow evening at the Proact, as their preparations for the Premier League season continue.
"It [the new season] is not too far away now," Duffy said earlier this month, when he last faced the media on United’s pre-season tour of Portugal.
“We're preparing right and we want to be as fit as we can. It's the best league in the world and we want to be ready."
Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has praised Ben Osborn’s professionalism as United ready another offer for the versatile star.
Osborn, who can play in midfield or at wing-back, was identified as a target for the Blades following their promotion to the Premier League.
The 24-year-old is in the last year of his contract at the City Ground, and Forest are willing to cash in this summer – rather than lose him for nothing in 2020.
Osborn came off the bench in Forest’s friendly against Crystal Palace on Friday, and some fans suggested he was waving goodbye to the Forest faithful at the end of the game.