Sheffield United: 'He is polite and very professional' - Rival boss hopeful of holding on to star man amid interest from Premier League Blades
Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has praised Ben Osborn’s professionalism as Sheffield United ready another offer for the versatile star.
Osborn, who can play in midfield or at wing-back, was identified as a target for the Blades following their promotion to the Premier League.
The 24-year-old is in the last year of his contract at the City Ground, and Forest are willing to cash in this summer – rather than lose him for nothing in 2020.
Osborn came off the bench in Forest’s friendly against Crystal Palace on Friday, and some fans suggested he was waving goodbye to the Forest faithful at the end of the game.
But boss Lamouchi said: “He is still part of the squad. It is only you in the media that talk about him going!
“He has a very good attitude. He is very positive and very professional.
“I cannot complain about him at all. I do not understand why anyone would want him to leave.
“He is very polite and very professional. He could be a good help for the team.”
Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Lamouchi added: “I heard about Sheffield’s interest, but I cannot complain about his attitude.
“Ben is doing a great job for us in training and in the game he played well.
“I am happy with him. Of course I would like to see him stay.
“He likes the club and I like what I saw tonight. In three weeks here, I have only seen positives with him.”