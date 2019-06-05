Sheffield United: Prince Abdullah denies misleading his lawyers over WhatsApp messages as bitter battle for Blades continues in High Court
Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is embroiled in a High Court battle over the running of Sheffield United, has denied misleading his lawyers about the content of WhatsApp messages on his iPhone.
The Prince, locked in bitter High Court proceedings with co-owner Kevin McCabe over ownership of the Blades, told a judge he was not nervous about what might emerge if all the messages on his iPhone were revealed.
Prince Abdullah became involved in the newly-promoted Premier League club six years ago, but his relationship with McCabe has broken down irretrievably. Mr Justice Fancourt is analysing their fight for control at a High Court trial in London.
On Wednesday, Prince Abdullah denied a number of allegations put to him by Barrister Paul Downes QC, who is leading Sheffield United Ltd's (SUL) legal team.
Mr Downes said the prince had not disclosed messages on his iPhone X. The prince's lawyers had told McCabe's lawyers that the device contained exchanges with members of the Saudi government and nothing relating to United.
Mr Downes said that is not true, and added: "You are deliberately misleading them in relation to the material that they will find on that iPhone X."
He accused the prince of being nervous about what might emerge during the litigation. Prince Abdullah said that allegation was "absolutely not true".
He said he was nervous because the iPhone X contained government information. Mr Downes also accused the prince of not disclosing information from calendars relating to his whereabouts at certain times.
He said, without the iPhone X WhatsApp messages and calendar information, meetings the prince had with a businessman were "invisible". Mr Downes suggested that the prince was "concealing as much as you could" from the "disclosure process".
The Prince denied the suggestion.
A £3 million loan paid to the Sheffield United group two years ago is an issue in the fight.
Prince Abdullah says the money came from a company belonging to a businessman related to former al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
McCabe says the money was a "bribe" given to Prince Abdullah by a different businessman.
The hearing continues on Friday. SUL, a company controlled by Mr McCabe and his family, has alleged conspiracy and unfairly prejudicial conduct, and wants damages.
UTB LLC, a company controlled by Prince Abdullah, wants declarations in respect of its rights under an investment and shareholders' agreement.