Sheffield United: The power play inside the directors' box at Bramall Lane

Kevin McCabe & HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud © BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Kevin McCabe, whose fall out with fellow co-owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the subject of a High Court hearing three months ago, was there. Some of the Saudi Arabian's closest confidants, including lawyer Yusef Giansiracusa, were too. Intriguingly, members of the North American consortium poised to eventually take charge also attended the Premier League fixture in person, albeit sitting a discreet distance behind them in the Tony Currie Stand.

The seating plan was significant. It revealed, for those who have followed the situation closely, many of the issues which split the United boardroom and the steps, despite the tension which exists between them, McCabe and Prince Abdullah have taken to try and ensure it does not cause a distraction on the pitch. Speaking before the 1-0 defeat, manager Chris Wilder had praised them for doing as much during a press conference designed to preview the meeting with Ralph Hasenhüttl's side.

McCabe's discussions with ALK Capital, an investment vehicle driven by Alan Pace and Dave Checketts, were first revealed earlier this year. The two men, who are also being supported by a number of other experienced businesspeople, are well known figures across the Atlantic after helping establish and then build the Real Salt Lake franchise in Major League Soccer. Checketts, however, is not leading the discussions after becoming president of the Mormon Church's London mission around 18 months ago.

Although McCabe has already confirmed he will sell the majority of his shareholding to ALK should the judge rule in his favour, they do not intend to withdraw their interest if Prince Abdullah receives the green light. This, The Star understands, has already been communicated to him in person. So it made no sense, at least two of the parties involved in the power play resolved, to antagonise the third by socialising together before, during or after the contest with the visitors from Hampshire. Better to keep relations as cordial as possible by taking up different positions in the enclosure.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ALK also had another reason for keeping a polite distance from both Prince Abdullah's representatives and McCabe. Although the latter appears to have already rubber-stamped their proposal, if the American's do acquire United they will bring a new approach and fresh ideas. So the seating arrangement was symbolic, as well as being an exercise in diplomacy.

The disagreement between McCabe and Prince Abdullah boiled over in January last year when it emerged both had launched rival takeover bids following a series of events behind the scenes. McCabe, who handed over 50 per cent of his shareholding six years ago in return for a number of financial guarantees, submitted his first. But under the terms of the contract which paved the way for Prince Abdullah's arrival, he was entitled to respond in kind.