Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder’s pens heartfelt message to ill fan

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has written a touching letter to an ill Blades superfan currently going through chemotherapy.

By Sam Cooper
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 21:02

Wilder, in a letter shared on social media, wrote to Mick Chambers, who he said was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

He said Mr Chambers had been 'dealt such a bad deal’ and said he hoped the chemotherapy hadn't been ‘too gruelling’.

Wilder said: “Your last session was apparently on September 1 and we played Chelsea the day before and came away with a point, in what was a superb second half display from the lads, so I hope the news of that gave you a bit of a boost.

“Hopefully everything will begin to settle down for you and your wife now. On behalf of everyone at Sheffield United, may I wish you a speedy recovery and wish you and your family the very best for the future.

“Keep supporting the Blades from afar and take the very best of care.”

Chris Wilder of Sheffield United celebrates after the Blades' 2-2 draw at Chelsea. Picture: James Wilson/Sportimage.