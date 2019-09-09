Sheffield United: John Egan reveals why there's more to come from Chris Wilder's Blades after positive start to life in Premier League

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic (left) and Sheffield United's John Egan battle for the ball: John Walton/PA Wire.

Egan helped United win promotion from the Championship last season, following his £4m move from Brentford in the summer, and has adapted well to his first taste of the top-flight.

The 26-year-old is likely to win his latest cap for his country tomorrow night, when they face Bulgaria in a friendly, before returning to club duty for this weekend’s home clash with Southampton.

United’s upcoming fixtures likely represent their toughest run of the season to date – after facing Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Saints, they travel to Everton before facing European champions Liverpool at home, and Watford away.

But Egan said: “What it [United’s start] does is galvanise the whole squad, shows the squad that you can easily play at this level.

“If anything, I don’t think we believe in ourselves as much as we can. Coming in, we were a bit tentative as a lot of us had not played in the Premier League a lot — some people, like myself, had never played in the Premier League at all.

“So we’ve started well, but, if anything, we haven’t shown our true game for 90 minutes yet. There is more to come from us. Last year we improved as the season went on, and hopefully this year it’s the same.

“Chris Wilder has been brilliant: he does not have us going anywhere as tourists. He believes that we can get something from every game and that throws the belief into us.”

David McGoldrick, who scored a crucial late goal for his country against Switzerland last week, and Callum Robinson will both miss the Bulgaria game after returning to United for treatment on minor injuries, to shoulder and hamstring respectively.

But the fourth Blade in Mick McCarthy’s Irish set up, Enda Stevens, could win his latest cap after establishing himself as first choice left-back.

“I was delighted for Didsy to get the equaliser,” Egan added.

“He’s been playing really well and the goal had just kind of evaded him. I actually said to him in the lift that morning: ‘You’re gonna score tonight’.

“I just had a weird feeling … so I’m claiming the assist!