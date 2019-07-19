Sheffield United: Jack Lester's appointment is confirmed
Sheffield United have confirmed Jack Lester's appointment as the new head of their Steelphalt Academy youth programme.
Lester, who scored 16 goals in 31 starts for United, replaces Travis Binnion, who has left Bramall Lane as part of a behind the scenes reshuffle.
"I'm delighted to be back with the club, being a Sheffield lad and a former player, this club is close to my heart and is great to be able to take the reins and continue the excellent work that has gone on at the SteelPhalt Academy over the years," Lester said.
"This academy has produced a tremendous amount of players who have gone on to represent the first team, play in the Premier League and play international football and it is the aim to continue this and to provide Chris Wilder and his coaching staff with young footballers who are worthy of pulling on the famous red and white shirt."
"With the assistance of the dedicated staff, I'm looking forward to getting to know everyone at Shirecliffe in coming weeks and months," he added.
Lester, aged 43, returns to South Yorkshire having previously worked with young players at Notts County and Nottingham Forest. He left the City Ground to take charge of Chesterfield and has also worked with the Wales under-21 squad.
Chris Wilder, the United manager, said: "I am fully behind the decision and Jack's appointment is a positive move by the football club. It is important the club keeps moving forward and developing in every area and this is a step in the right direction."