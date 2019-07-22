Sheffield United: 'It's gonna be a good season...' - Ravel Morrison's message to Blades new boy Lys Mousset after he becomes Premier League new boys' new record signing
Ravel Morrison told Lys Mousset that Sheffield United will have a good season in the Premier League, shortly after the Frenchman became the Blades’ new record signing on Sunday.
Morrison’s message to his fellow Bramall Lane new boy was revealed on a ‘Behind the Blades’ video posted to social media, showing the stages of Mousset’s arrival.
The striker and his representatives are shown being greeted by head of media Kevin Cookson before meeting United’s coaching staff, holding up the red and white shirt for photos before being introduced to his new teammates in the main academy building at Shirecliffe.
There, Morrison tells Mousset: “It’s gonna be a good season” and also praises the quality of players in Chris Wilder’s squad.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Morrison also revealed that he had watched clips of United’s new striker before his signing was confirmed, and was impressed by what he had seen.
Both Morrison and Mousset could make their debuts for United tomorrow evening, in a pre-season friendly against Chesterfield.
Meanwhile Mark Duffy, one of United’s promotion heroes, has been 'told he can leave Bramall Lane’, according to reports this morning.