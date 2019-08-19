Sheffield United: Injury boost for Blades ahead of Leicester City clash as key man declares 'I'll be fine' despite limping off against Crystal Palace
Sheffield United were dealt a double injury blow against Crystal Palace when two key players limped off in their 1-0 victory yesterday.
But Callum Robinson, who left the field in the second half after John Fleck had departed in the first, played down the extent of his injury.
“It was just fatigue, I’ll be absolutely fine,” Robinson said.
“I felt a bit of tightness with the hamstring and around my hips. It was all down to the extra running and work I was doing all game.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
I’ll definitely be back for the next game, absolutely.”
“That was some real hard work out there but I knew I had to come off because it wasn’t right,” he added.
“It was disappointing for me because it was really good out there, it was such a great buzz to be a part of this special occasion for everyone at the club.”