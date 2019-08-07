Sheffield United: How the national and international media think the Blades will fare in the Premier League
On Saturday afternoon Sheffield United will walk out at the Vitality Stadium for the Blades first Premier League match since being relegated from the top flight in 2007.
Three months ago Chris Wilder’s side secured automatic promotion from the Championship and, not suprisingly, many pundits are predicting a difficult season ahead for the three promoted teams.
Here is how the national and international media assess Sheffield United’s chances this term:
The Guardian
The consensus among The Guardian’s football writers is that the Blades will finish rock bottom of the Premier League table.
BBC
The Beeb’s chief football writer, Phil McNulty, believes United have what it takes to defy the odds this season and secure Premier League safety by finishing in 17th place.
Writing on the BBC Sport website he said: “Sheffield United are plenty of people’s tips to go down but I am going with the Chris Wilder factor and the stirring surrounds of Bramall Lane to keep the Blades in the Premier League.”
The Mirror
Out of a panel of 15 of The Mirror’s sports writers 11 of them have tipped the Blades to be relegated.
Howver, The Mirror’s David Anderson has tipped United to be the ‘surprise package’ of the new Premier League season.
The Sun
Out of a panel of 10 Sun football pundits, eight have predicted an immediate return to the Championship for the Blades
The Metro
Former England international Danny Murphy told The Metro that he believes Sheffield United will finish the season in 20th place.
The Express
Another former England star, Michael Owen, has also tipped the Blades to go down. In The Express he said he believes Wilder’s side will finish in 19th place.
Radio Times
In the Radio Times’ guide to the new season the Blades are tipped to finish in bottom place.
SportBible
The website’s pundits have a more positive view of United’s chances in 2019/20. Out of a panel of nine writers, six of them believe the Blades have what it takes to beat the drop.
Forbes
The American publication has predicted United will finish rock bottom of the Premier League
The Hindustan Times
The Indian English language newspaper is non-committal on whether the Blades will beat the drop or not.
Howeverm in article assessing the three promoted teams it states: “The odds are stacked heavily against Sheffield City (sic).”