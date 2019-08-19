Sheffield United: 'He could have won 100 caps' - Ollie Norwood 'making a huge mistake' in retiring from international football, says Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill
Michael O’Neill, the Northern Ireland manager, believes Oliver Norwood is “making a huge mistake” in retiring from international football after insisting the midfielder could have won 100 caps.
Norwood announced this morning, via a statement on United’s official website, that he is calling time on his Northern Ireland career, after winning 57 caps.
"I would like to thank the manager, Michael O'Neill, for selecting me on so many occasions to represent my country,” Norwood said, “and also to the players I've played with through the years. We've had some enjoyable times.”
And O’Neill, who gave Norwood 52 of his 57 caps, said: “I think he is making a huge mistake. He is only 28 and I’ve no doubt he could have continued to play club and international football for many years.
“Ollie has been a mainstay of our team for the past seven years. I know this was not an easy decision for Ollie to make, however I think his decision is premature.
“He had the opportunity to leave an incredible legacy at international level and the potential to reach 100 caps.
“Ollie will be a loss to our squad.
“However we have won our four qualifying games to date (for Euro 2020) in his absence and the squad will continue to progress, and I believe the players in my squad are more than capable of reaching another major tournament.”