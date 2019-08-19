Sheffield United: Midfielder Oliver Norwood calls time on his international career with Northern Ireland
Oliver Norwood, the Sheffield United midfielder, has retired from international football.
Norwood won 57 caps for Northern Ireland, representing them at the European Championships in France in 2016.
In a statement, Norwood said: “After proudly representing Northern Ireland on 57 occasions, I feel now is the right time to announce my retirement from international football.
"I've enjoyed the highs of a major tournament - being part of the squad in France at Euro 2016 was the proudest point of my international career.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
"I would like to thank the manager, Michael O'Neill, for selecting me on so many occasions to represent my country, and also to the players I've played with through the years. We've had some enjoyable times.
"A huge thank you, too, to the GAWA for the tremendous support offered through the years. In my opinion, the GAWA really are the best fans in the world and hopefully the squad can deliver more success for you to enjoy."