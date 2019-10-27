Sheffield United: Former owner Kevin McCabe reveals why he could SUE the Blades if ownership battle takes another dramatic twist

Kevin McCabe: Scott Merrylees

McCabe hopes to appeal a recent High Court judgement, which effectively granted his former business partner at Bramall Lane, Prince Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, sole control of the Blades.

McCabe’s lawyers were denied the chance to lodge an appeal in the first instance by Mr Justice Fancourt, the judge who handed down the original ruling. McCabe is now expected to take his case to the Court of Appeal.

Under the terms of Mr Justice Fancourt’s original decision, Prince Abdullah is obligated to buy United’s property interests, owned by McCabe, before next July.

And McCabe has revealed that, if those terms aren’t met, he will have no option but to sue the club he grew up supporting.

“We’ve still not been paid for the real estate,” McCabe said in an interview with The Times, “and will have to sue Sheffield United next year if they don’t pay for property. And we don’t want to do that.

“A lot of people know me from schooldays, they’re supporters, I’m a supporter. There is camaraderie — and insults as well — that persists with a local lad who owns the club. ‘Now then, Kev, how’s tha’ keeping?’ Some will say ‘Chairman’. You can’t replace [that connection] as you come on board as a foreigner. There’s jealousy and envy.

“I’ve known Billy Sharp since he was knee-high, I used to text him when he left us, playing for Donny Rovers. You build a relationship with people.