Sheffield United: Fears over striker appear to be quashed
Sheffield United have been assured the thigh injury which forced Callum Robinson to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland's latest training session ahead of tomorrow's game against Switzerland is not serious.
Officials from Bramall Lane were contacted by the counterparts in Dublin after the centre-forward missed the final phase of Mick McCarthy's preparations for the Euro 2020 qualifier. The Football Association of Ireland told them the decision was taken as a precautionary measure and that Robinson, who was reportedly complaining of tightness in a muscle, is expected to be declared fit for the meeting with Vladimir Petković's side.
Robinson, who moved to South Yorkshire from Preston North End during the close season, is among four United players who could feature against the Swiss. He scored his first Premier League goal during last weekend's 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.